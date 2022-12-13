Rivals United business sponsors needed

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced Rivals United will return this year, running Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10. The United Way is looking for business sponsors for their many events.

Rivals United started as a friendly competition between Crestview and Lincolnview student bodies to see who can raise the most money for the United Way. In its first year, 2016, the schools raised over $12,000. Every year the total has grown, and in 2022 the schools raised a combined total of over $50,000.

Both schools participate in numerous events throughout the week including spirit week activities, a daily “SuperFan” competition, FFA basketball game, dash for cash at both boys and girls basketball games, granny shoot out, and T-shirt sales. All events are sponsored by businesses in the community with recognition as a Rivals United sponsor. Van Wert High School and Middle School will also return as Cougars United, which started in 2022 and raised over $3,000 in its first year.

This year, the schools will aim to work together to bring in a grand total more than years past. A portion of the money raised from the student activities will also go back to the school to help with different charitable projects of their choice.

Business sponsors have become a very popular way to participate in Rivals United Week. Many businesses will offer special promotions with a portion of the proceeds going to the United Way. School colored products, fun United Way themes, or percentage of sales are all ways to get involved with this countywide community event. Businesses are encouraged to consider donating $1 from every purchase of a best selling product, or take five percent of a Saturday’s sales back to the school with the most purchases that day. The United Way will be asking businesses to start running these promotions in January.

Interested businesses should contact the United Way Office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.