VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/12/2022

Monday December 12, 2022

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for the report of smoke coming from the woods.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of fraudulent activity.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 near Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle, a 2013 Isuzu driven by Davon Brown of Chicago, was attempting to make a U-turn and drove off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist Convoy EMS for a medical alarm.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a court in Adams County, Indiana, for a probation violation. Nathan Romine, 43, of Decatur is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court for extradition.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a welfare check on a subject who had not been seen for a while.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a roadway hazard.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject riding an ATV on the street with no lights.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject trespassing on private property.