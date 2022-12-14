Condos to be built along Jennings Rd.

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s being described as a new modern housing development and it’s coming to Van Wert.

The Jennings Crossing LLC development will consist of condominium style residences and three-family housing. It will be located on approximately 11 acres of land near Jennings Road, between St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Sunrise Ct.

“The development will add another much needed style of housing for retirees, new families, single professionals, or others looking to reside in Van Wert” said local businessman Warren Straley, who is spearheading the project. “Jennings Crossing LLC is seeking to develop the property into multiple two and three family dwellings with condominium style housing opportunities for residents.”

Condos are coming to the area of Jennings Road in Van Wert. Renderings submitted

Straley added the development will consist of 19 two-family residential lots, with a total of 38 units, and one large multi-family lot. He also stated the goal will be to create a housing option for the community that is currently very limited.

Straley hopes to break ground on the development in spring of 2023, and be able to begin building residences in late summer or early fall of 2023 if all goes according to plan. The condos could be ready for occupancy in late 2023 or early 2024.

Those interested in learning more details about purchasing a unit or pre-buying a condominium may contact Straley at 419-238-9733 or via email at warrenstraley@straleyrealty.com.