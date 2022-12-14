Girls Circle session starting in January

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will hold its winter session of “Girls Circle” once per week beginning Wednesday, January 18, and ending Wednesday, February 8. Each session will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will be held at the YWCA, E. Main St., Van Wert. This program is free of cost to all participants and is limited to 10 girls.

Girls Circle is a model of structured support for girls. By voicing their ideas and opinions in a safe environment, girls strengthen their confidence and mutually encourage one another to express themselves more fully. The Girls Circle does not aim to provide advice, but encourages girls to critically think about their own lives, behavior, and choices, and share experiences that may be helpful to one another.

Those interested in signing up should contact Director of Youth Development, Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or by calling 419.238.6639 ext. 106.