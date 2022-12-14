Knights shut down Fort Jennings

VW independent sports

CONVOY — 6-6 sophomore Wren Sheets scored 12 points and was one of 11 Knights who put points on the board in Crestview’s 54-35 win over Fort Jennings at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Mitch Temple scored eight points in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against Fort Jennings. Wyatt Richardson photo

It was Mitch Temple who got the Knights on the board early, scoring all eight of his points in the first quarter, including a pair of treys that helped give Crestview a 17-7 advantage at the end of the period. From there, the Knights enjoyed a comfortable margin for the remainder of the game.

Nate Lichtle added five points in the second quarter and the Knights enjoyed a 29-14 halftime lead. Brandt Menke scored seven points for the Musketeers in the third quarter but Fort Jennings trailed 39-23 entering the final period. Five different Crestview players scored in the third quarter, then Sheets added five points in the fourth quarter, as Crestview improved to 4-1 on the season.

Ian Howbert of Fort Jennings led all scorers with 13 points, while Jarron Swick added nine points.

Crestview will host Columbus Grove on Friday and Fort Jennings (0-5) will entertain Lincolnview on Saturday.

Box score

Crestview 17 12 10 15 – 54

Ft. Jennings 7 7 9 11 – 35

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 3-0-7; Dru Nielsen 1-0-2; Kellin Putman 1-0-2; Isaac Kline 1-0-3; Mitch Temple 3-0-8; Carson Hunter 1-0-2; Jaret Harting 2-0-4; Nate Lichtle 3-0-7; Wren Sheets 3-6-12; Connor Sheets 1-1-3; Nasir Easterling 2-0-4

Fort Jennings: Brandt Menke 3-2-9; Jarron Swick 4-0-9; Ian Howbert 4-3-13; Ethan Koester 2-0-4

JV: Crestview 61-15