Woman injured…

A Scott woman was transported by LifeFlight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne after she was hit by a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Chief Doug Weigle, the Van Wert Police Department received a 911 call from a witness who said a pedestrian had been hit near the east entrance to the store and was trapped under the vehicle. Berenice K. Chastain was dragged over 40 feet before the truck came to rest, and witnesses said they had to wave the driver down to get him to stop. After consulting with Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, the driver, Zachary K. Ross, 26, of Grover Hill was arrested and charged with OVI and aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending a court appearance. Chastain’s current condition is unknown. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer