Man charged in Convoy shooting gets long prison term

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Fort Wayne man facing multiple charges tied to a February 1 shooting near Convoy changed his plea and was immediately sentenced during a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Brandon Fair, 37, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, and one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. Judge Martin Burchfield then sentenced Fair to concurrent six year terms on both counts of felonious assault, and eight years on the aggravated robbery charge with a four year indefinite term to be served consecutively to the felonious assault counts, for a total of 14-18 years in prison. He was given credit for 305 days credit for time already served.

Fair was arrested by the Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office nine days after the shooting on Elm Sugar Road. The shooting left the victim, a 29-year-old man, with serious injuries.

A co-defendant, Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne was arrested in late November. He’s currently charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, complicity, and felonious assault. He appeared in court today (Wednesday) and signed a time waiver for a speedy trial. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 18.

Two others changed their pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Bendele, 44, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was immediately sentenced to two years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 30 days in jail at a later date and 200 hours of community service. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jessica Sauder, 31, of Grover Hill, changed her plea to guilty of receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. January 25.

Four other defendants appeared in court to answer to bond violations.

Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu of convicgion by failing to report to probation and failure to complete an assessment and treatment program on charges of receiving stolen property and forgery, both fifth degree felonies. New bond was set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 25.

Courtney Palmateer, 22, of Wilmington, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 21.

Christopher Knuth, 38, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his bond by failing to follow rules of EMHA, failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, December 15.

Vada Blankenship, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating bond by failing to follow her treatment plan and failing to report to probation on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest, and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 25.

One other defendant – Nathan Romine, 43, of Decatur, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond with a waiver of extradition, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. January 4.