VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/13/2022

Tuesday December 13, 2022

2:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

3:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject that was in mental distress.

10:07 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a diabetic emergency.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Colby Black, 39, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of an odor of drugs in the area.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to the Goodwill Store in the city of Van Wert to investigate an odor of smoke in the building.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of threats and harassment.

8:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject with a possible stroke.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a verbal dispute over a parking issue.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Jackson Township.