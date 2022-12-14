VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/13/2022
Tuesday December 13, 2022
2:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
3:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
4:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject that was in mental distress.
10:07 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a diabetic emergency.
1:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Colby Black, 39, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of an odor of drugs in the area.
5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to the Goodwill Store in the city of Van Wert to investigate an odor of smoke in the building.
7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of threats and harassment.
8:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject with a possible stroke.
8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a verbal dispute over a parking issue.
9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.
9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Jackson Township.
POSTED: 12/14/22 at 9:09 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement