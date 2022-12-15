Board of Health to meet Monday
Submitted information
The Van Wert County Board of Health will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, December 19, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive, Van Wert.
POSTED: 12/15/22 at 4:36 am. FILED UNDER: News
