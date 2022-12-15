Lancer bowlers roll back-to-back days

VW independent sports

CELINA – Lincolnivew bowlers came up short against St. Henry at Plaza Lanes on Wednesday.

The Redskins topped the Lancers 2720-2392, with Ryan Wehrley leading all bowlers with a 247-204-451 series. Lincolnview was led by Warren Mason, who rolled a 239-168-407 series. He was followed by Grayden Clay (222-163-385), Preston Bugh (158-159-317), Jared Boughan (169-138-307) and Evan Elling (144-112-256).

The trip to Celina was the second in as many days, as Shawnee bowlers swept Lincolnview there on Tuesday.

On the girls’ side, Shawnee posted a 2420-2099 victory. Leigha Shatzer led Lincolnview with a 180-192-372 series, followed by Zoey Tracy (154-186-340), Abby Dannenfelser (131-142-273), Melody Gorman (135-122-257) and Lily Price (106). Shawnee’s Olivia Miller led all bowlers with a 211-179-390 series.

The Shawnee boys recorded a 2646-2316 win, with Owen Steidl leading the way with a 195-211-406 series. Lincolnview was led by Warren Mason (165-162-327), followed by Preston Bugh (156-160-316), Grayden Clay (132-170-302), Jared Boughan (136-132-268) and Evan Elling (103-152-255).