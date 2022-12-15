Local college to offer new courses

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College is inviting current and potential students to register for on-site courses in Van Wert, scheduled to start January 17. In addition to the original course schedule released in November, NSCC has been able to add an introductory statistics course on Wednesday evening.

Courses will be offered as one-night-a-week lecture courses, with the remaining classwork being completed online. Van Wert Health, located at 1250 S. Washington Street, has agreed to allow Northwest State to house classes in the hospital’s conference rooms while the college’s Sycamore Street satellite location undergoes renovation.

The local class schedule for the spring, 2023 semester will allow students to enter several of Northwest State’s career pathways, including business, healthcare, social behavioral sciences, communications, English, humanities, public services, engineering technology, industrial technology, and math and natural sciences. The second 8-week section of on-site Van Wert courses will begin in March and will include CIS14 Microsoft Applications and IND107 print reading and sketching.

For more information, go to https://northweststate.edu/vanwert. On the Van Wert Campus website, potential students will be able to review all academic divisions, ask admissions questions, review financial aid and scholarship information, and apply for admission.

To contact Dean Dr. Jon Tomlinson, email jtomlinson@northweststate.edu, or visiting NSCC’s storefront at 122 N. Washington Street.