Patricia Ann Beach, 85, formerly of Van Wert, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence in Greenwood, Indiana.

She was born on May 2, 1937, in Lima, the daughter of Wilber Rupert and Imogene (Brubaker) Rupert, who both preceded her in death. She married Clarence Franklin Beach October 31, 1958, and he preceded her in death July 3, 2016.

Patricia Beach

Family survivors include her daughter, Tammy (Bill) Britton; her sons, Timothy (Nilda) Beach of Austin, Texas, and Todd (Mayra) Beach of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Timothy A. Beach, Christina Beach, Joseph Beach, Daniel Beach, Andrew Beach, Emily Beach, Caryn Britton, Cole Britton, Sean Beach, and Caitlin K. Beach; 11 great-grandchildren, and one brother, W. Michael (Connie) Rupert of Spencerville.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur LeRoy Rupert.

Patricia was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Van Wert and a graduate of Blume High School.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the American Red Cross.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.