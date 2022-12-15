Robert Wayne Hickerson

Robert Wayne Hickerson, “Wayne,” 71, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Van Wert Health ER.

He was born on August 22, 1951, in Anderson, Indiana, to Bobbie P. and Louise V. (Henry) Hickerson, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Alicia A. Bruner September 8, 1973, and together, they shared many years of memories.

A 1970 graduate of Union City High School, Wayne worked as a greeter at Walmart for many years until his retirement in 2019. He attended and was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and was an avid World War II aviation enthusiast. Wayne will be missed by his wife, his little dog Emmy Lu as well as family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia; brothers, Mike (Jan) Hickerson of Fort Recovery, Greg (Cheryl) Hickerson of Linthicum, Maryland, and Chris (Sharlene) Hickerson of Post Falls, Idaho; nieces and nephews, Nikki (Dale) Grieshop of Lima, Toni (Greg) LeFevre of Fort Recovery, Jenni (Tim) Smith of Fort Recovery, Jessica (John) Bump of Maryland, Benjamin (Jessica) Hickrson of Maryland, MacKenzie Hickerson of Idaho, and Ashton Hickerson of Idaho; several great nieces and nephews; an uncle, Billie (Barb) Hickerson of Summerville, South Carolina; aunts, Harriet Hickerson and Maribell Hickerson of Crothersville, Indiana, as well as several cousins.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. William C. Haggis, II, officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, following the funeral luncheon. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral.

Preferred memorials: to the family for expenses or to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The family requests the floral tributes be ordered through Be You Floral, 419.375.4668.

To share in Robert’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.