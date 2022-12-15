Van Wert school board gets updates on security, stadium

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton talks safety and security with members of the Van Wert school board. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Safety and security within the Van Wert City Schools is getting another boost.

During Wednesday’s school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department have requested access to interior surveillance cameras.

“It’s so they have access to our inside workings in the event there’s an incident that happens,” Clifton explained. “They’ve reassured us they really don’t want to monitor those unless it’s an active dangerous situation that they need to be involved in.”

Clifton said he’s working with IT Director Justin Bragg to reprogram cameras for access by the two law enforcement agencies. He also said the police department and sheriff’s office have each requested 30 key fobs for quick entry into school buildings if necessary.

“They have what’s called backpacks that they have ready to go in the event of an active shooter situation, so they have these backpacks ready with keys and fobs and so forth…they all grab and go,” Clifton said. “We have the Sheriff’s Department’s fobs in but we didn’t know the PD wanted them at the time we made the order so we had to place a second order. Both agencies are willing to pay for their fobs so there’s no cost (to the school district) for that.”

Clifton also said the process of installing more interior cameras throughout the district is on a slight delay and he noted the installation of new parking lot lights at the Early Childhood Center is ongoing, with the bulk of the work expected to be completed during the upcoming Christmas break.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Mark Bagley gave an update on the Eggerss Stadium renovation project and said a delay in replacing the sewer pipe under the field won’t delay the installation of new artificial turf.

The city went to bid for the project but bids came back about $200,000 higher than expected, leading city officials to slightly revise plans and re-bid the project. Bagley said even with the delay, the installation of turf is expected to begin in March or April. He also said concrete restoration will begin as well.

“By mid-March to early April, which was our timeline all along, we’ll be able to start with that restoration so we’re right on track there,” Bagley said. “The concrete restoration, we certainly want to do that well because if we’re going to be in that stadium for ‘x’ amount of years, that base has to be solid. We feel very comfortable that from April to late July we’re going to see a lot of work.”

Bagley also thanked former treasurer Michelle Mawer, who has since departed but has served as interim treasurer until her replacement, Troy Bowersock, steps in to the job.

The board accepted the retirement resignations of elementary title one teacher Kathy Long, elementary paraprofessional Sherry Mosier and food service director Becky Proffitt, effective at the end of the current school year.

Cheri Oechsle was approved as a high school paraprofessional and the board approved supplemental contracts for volunteer coaches Mike Dowdy (girls basketball), and Nate Hoverman and Kimberly Laudick (indoor track).

Board members met in executive session to discuss the employment of public personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The board will hold its 2023 organizational meeting, tax budget hearing and regular January board meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.