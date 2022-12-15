VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/14/22

Wednesday December 14, 2022

9:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Defiance County for dangerous drugs. Adam Blatteau, 41, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Defiance County.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township to investigate a report of fraudulent activity.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of suspicious activity in the area.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.