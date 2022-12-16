Cougar wrestlers notch win at Defiance

VW independent sports/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Van Wert excelled in the middle and upper weights to defeat Defiance 51-27 in a Western Buckeye League dual match on Thursday. Below are the results.

106 – Wesley Vaughn (VW) won by forfeit

113 – Julian Ruiz (D) pinned Matthew Dunno, 5:19

120 – Xavier Leal (VW) pinned Kendall Rittenhouse, 1:06

126 – Renson Spear (VW) pinned Braydon Steltzer, 1:10

132 – Mason Ducat (D) pinned Briggs Wallace, 1:06

138 – Michael Walz (D) pinned Abram Collins, 1:06

144 – Philip Burker (VW) pinned Trevor Tressler, 5:42

150 – Dennis Sudduth (VW) def. Beau Hesselschwardt, 6-2

157 – James Smith (VW) pinned Abel Paxton, 1:53

165 – Gavin Miller (D) won by forfeit

175 – Morgan Bigham (VW) pinned Reece Frederick, 0:52

190 – Fletcher Smith (VW) pinned Spencer Thompson, 2:34

215 – Caleb Bledsoe (VW) pinned Ashton Rose, 5:14

285 – Alex Hinojosa (D) def. Breese Bollenbocher, 10-6

The Cougars will wrestle at Swanton today.