Cougar wrestlers notch win at Defiance
VW independent sports/submitted information
DEFIANCE — Van Wert excelled in the middle and upper weights to defeat Defiance 51-27 in a Western Buckeye League dual match on Thursday. Below are the results.
106 – Wesley Vaughn (VW) won by forfeit
113 – Julian Ruiz (D) pinned Matthew Dunno, 5:19
120 – Xavier Leal (VW) pinned Kendall Rittenhouse, 1:06
126 – Renson Spear (VW) pinned Braydon Steltzer, 1:10
132 – Mason Ducat (D) pinned Briggs Wallace, 1:06
138 – Michael Walz (D) pinned Abram Collins, 1:06
144 – Philip Burker (VW) pinned Trevor Tressler, 5:42
150 – Dennis Sudduth (VW) def. Beau Hesselschwardt, 6-2
157 – James Smith (VW) pinned Abel Paxton, 1:53
165 – Gavin Miller (D) won by forfeit
175 – Morgan Bigham (VW) pinned Reece Frederick, 0:52
190 – Fletcher Smith (VW) pinned Spencer Thompson, 2:34
215 – Caleb Bledsoe (VW) pinned Ashton Rose, 5:14
285 – Alex Hinojosa (D) def. Breese Bollenbocher, 10-6
The Cougars will wrestle at Swanton today.
