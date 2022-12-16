Fundraiser established for Scott woman

VW independent staff

A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover medical expenses for a Scott woman seriously injured Tuesday night in an accident in front of Walmart in Van Wert.

The fundraiser was created by Ryan Gabrio, the son-in-law of Berenice Chastain, who was hit by a pickup truck by an alleged drunk driver. Gabrio wrote that Chastin will lose her foot and has internal bleeding, along with several broken bones.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.