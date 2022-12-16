Girls roundup: all 3 county schools win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 44 Defiance 34

Kyra Welch had the hot hand Thursday, scoring 21 points to lead Van Wert by Defiance 44-34.

Welch put in three baskets and a foul shot in the first quarter and the Cougars led 11-7 at the end of the period. A low scoring second quarter led to a 18-13 halftime lead, then Welch added seven more points in the third, while Erin Schaufelberger put in five to help Van Wert carry a 34-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sofi Houg finished with nine points and Schaufelberger had seven. Defiance was led by Mira Horvath, who scored 20, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Van Wert (5-1) will host Marion Local on Saturday.

Lincolnview 53 Lima Central Catholic 51

Kiera Breese’s lone basket of the game, a running layup with 10 seconds left, gave Lincolnview an exciting 53-51 win over visiting Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. Breese also recovered a loose ball with under a second left to preserve the victory.

The Lancers (5-3) were forced to rally for win. The Thunderbirds sprinted to an 18-9 lead at the end of one quarter, but Lincolnview trimmed the deficit to four, 29-25, by halftime. Carsyn Looser scored eight points in the second quarter and Makayla Jackman and Emerson Walker each converted a pair of baskets. Addysen Stevens scored five points in the third quarter and Lincolnview trailed 39-37 entering the final period.

Looser finished with a team high 14 points, while Walker added 12 points, including eight free throws. Walker finished with 11 points in the win. Lima Central Catholic’s Kiegh Macklin led all scorers with 24 points, including nine in the first quarter.

Lincolnview will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

Crestview 53 Columbus Grove 46

COLUMBUS GROVE — Cali Gregory poured in 32 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Crestview defeated Columbus Grove 53-46 on Thursday. It was the fourth straight victory by the Knights (4-2, 3-0 NWC).

Gregory scored seven points in the first quarter then added seven more in the second, and Crestview led 27-21 at halftime. She scored 10 of her team’s 13 points in the third quarter, then added eight more in the final period. Ellie Kline finished with eight points for the Knights and Josie Kulwicki added six. Sage Clement led Columbus Grove with 14 points and Lauryn Auchmuty added 12.

Crestview will host Kalida on Saturday.