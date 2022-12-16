Knights blow by Col. Grove 51-33

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview shook off some early struggles with a huge run and a sparkling defensive effort, and the Knights went on to defeat Columbus Grove 51-33 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday.

Nate Lichtle pumped in 22 points against Columbus Grove. Bob Barnes/file photo

The Bulldogs shot out to a 9-0 lead but Crestview recovered and led 18-14 after the first quarter, with Nate Lichtle draining four treys in the opening stanza. The Knights then held Columbus Grove (1-2, 1-1 NWC) scoreless in the second quarter and took a 31-14 lead into halftime. Lichtle and Jaret Harting combined for nine of Crestview’s 13 second quarter points.

“I was very disappointed with our start,” head coach Doug Etzler said. “After the poor start we got things going and finished the first half on a 31-5 run. Our defensive intensity really picked up and Nate Lichtle had 17 big first half points.”

Crestview (5-1, 1-1 NWC) used an 11-4 third quarter scoring advantage to lead 42-18 entering the final period. Lichtle added five more points and finished with a game high 22, while Mitch Temple added 10.

“I thought we played a very solid second half,” Etzler said.

Landon Best led Columbus Grove with nine points and Zach Reynolds and Evan Sautter each scored seven.

Columbus Grove will travel to Patrick Henry tonight and Crestview will play at Delphos St. John’s next Friday (5 p.m. JV start).

Box score

Crestview 18 13 11 9 – 51

Col. Grove 14 0 4 15 – 33

Crestview: Mitch Temple 4-2-10; Carson Hunter 0-1-1; Jaret Harting 2-2-6; Nate Lichtle 8-0-22; Wren Sheets 1-0-2; Connor Sheets 2-1-5; Nasir Easterling 1-1-3; Wesyn Ludwig 1-0-2

Columbus Grove: Zach Reynolds 1-5-7; Trenton Barraza 1-0-2; Evan Sautter 3-0-7; Kylan Mayes 1-0-3; Landon Best 4-0-9; Kyle Hopkins 1-0-3; Tadd Koch 1-0-2

JV: Crestview 51-29