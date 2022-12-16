Local lawn care business makes donation

VW independent staff

Matt Williamson and Jarret Hammons of Van Wert based Patriot Lawn Care donated the money they raised from their Van Wert Football 37th Infantry Brigade Tribute T-shirt sales.

Patriot Lawn Care owner Jarret Hammons presents a check to CPT Austin T. Pitcock. Photo submitted

Before Patriot Lawn Care made the shirts available to the public they donated over 120 Van Wert Football, 37th Infantry Brigade Tribute Shirts to the Van Wert Football staff, players, cheerleaders, and coaches .

The shirts were presented by three former players during a team meeting and meal at the request of head coach Keith Recker. Their message to the team was very simple and is the motto on the shirt “ Failure is not an option!” These three men are now currently deployed and serving with the 37th Infantry Brigade.

Patriot Lawn Care wanted to help the 37th Infantry Family Support Group with a donation to help families of deployed soldiers so they decided to sell the 37th Tribute shirts to the public.

Patriot Lawn Care with great community support was able to donate $450 to the 37th Infantry Brigade Family Support Group at a Christmas party recently held at Bravo Company 837th Engineers, 37th Infantry Brigade in Lima.