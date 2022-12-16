Ottoville too much for Lincolnview

VW independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville set the tone early and rolled to a 68-39 win over Lincolnview on Friday.

Carter Horstman and Michael Turnwald each scored five points in the first quarter and the Big Green surged to a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Reide Jackson and Gage Thomas accounted for Lincolnview’s points. Six different players scored for Ottoville in the second quarter and the hosts led 36-13 at halftime.

Keaton Schnipke accounted for seven of Ottoville’s 18 third quarter points and the Big Green enjoyed a 54-25 advantage entering the final period.

Schnipke led all scorers with 14 points and Turnwald added 13. Kreston Tow led Lincolnview with 11 points, including nine in the second half. Austin Bockrath chipped in with nine points.

Lincolnview (0-5) will travel to Fort Jennings tonight while Ottoville (6-1) will host Paulding at the same time.