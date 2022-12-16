State board OKs Latty Twp. wind farm

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved a settlement agreement that Grover Hill Wind to construct a 150 megawatt wind-powered electric generating facility in Paulding County’s Latty Township.

The wind farm will consist of up to 23 wind turbines and will include associated facilities such as access roads, an operations and maintenance building, underground electric collection lines, a collection substation, and weather stations.

According to the OPSB, Grover Hill Wind cannot construct wind turbines at turbine locations near where it conducted excavation activities prior to the Board ruling on the application. Grover Hill Wind must backfill, decommission, and revegetate these excavation sites.