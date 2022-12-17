OSHP investigating rest area death

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man found in the eastbound rest area of U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County.

Donald K. Richardson Jr., 40, of Lima, was found dead in his 2011 Buick Lacrosse while a trooper from the Van Wert Post was performing a rest area check.

The Patrol was assisted by the Van Wert Coroner’s Office, Convoy EMS, and Jim Schmidt Towing.