Queen Jubilee XLVIII candidates announced
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Peony Festival committee has announced the candidates for the Queen Jubilee XLVIII Pageant. Each school selected their representative from their own field of applicants following the criteria set for them from the Peony Pageant Committee.
Seven young ladies will vie for the crown, and title of Queen Jubilee XLVIII. This year, the pageant will award over $3,500 in scholarships.
The 2023 Candidates are:
- Crestview: Kimberly Sites, daughter of Candi and Jamie Sites
- Lincolnview: Emma Hatcher, daughter of John Hatcher and Heather Torlina
- Parkway: Nevaeh Seals, daughter of Jeremy and Cassandra McMurry
- Paulding: Caydence Rice, daughter of Tina Collins
- Van Wert: Mackenzie Jones, daughter of Tim and Laura Jones
- Vantage Career Center: Riona Workman, daughter of Paul and Gina Workman
- Wayne Trace: Kiara Bahena, daughter of Katrina Bahena
The candidates will meet in January for a formal meet-and-greet with each other and the committee and begin preparations. The 2023 Peony Pageant will be held on Friday, March 31, at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert.
POSTED: 12/17/22 at 12:01 am. FILED UNDER: News