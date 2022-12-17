Queen Jubilee XLVIII candidates announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Festival committee has announced the candidates for the Queen Jubilee XLVIII Pageant. Each school selected their representative from their own field of applicants following the criteria set for them from the Peony Pageant Committee.

Seven young ladies will vie for the crown, and title of Queen Jubilee XLVIII. This year, the pageant will award over $3,500 in scholarships.

The 2023 Candidates are:

Crestview: Kimberly Sites, daughter of Candi and Jamie Sites

Lincolnview: Emma Hatcher, daughter of John Hatcher and Heather Torlina

Parkway: Nevaeh Seals, daughter of Jeremy and Cassandra McMurry

Paulding: Caydence Rice, daughter of Tina Collins

Van Wert: Mackenzie Jones, daughter of Tim and Laura Jones

Vantage Career Center: Riona Workman, daughter of Paul and Gina Workman

Wayne Trace: Kiara Bahena, daughter of Katrina Bahena

The candidates will meet in January for a formal meet-and-greet with each other and the committee and begin preparations. The 2023 Peony Pageant will be held on Friday, March 31, at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert.