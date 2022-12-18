Robert E. Tuttle

Robert E. Tuttle, 81, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

He was born on December 8, 1941, in Lafayette, Ohio the son of the late John Delbert “Bud” Tuttle and Mary Josephine (Yant) Tuttle. He married Patricia Ann (McPherson) Tuttle, May 13, 1962, and she preceded Robert in death on April 28, 2004.

Other family survivors include his four sons, Scot (Kelli) Tuttle of Bryan, Mark (Mary) Tuttle of New Haven, Indiana, David (Beverly) Tuttle of Bluffton, and Craig (Kerry) Tuttle of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren, Spencer Tuttle, Abby Tuttle, Chase (Demi) Tuttle, Paige (Noah) Breece, Meagan (Eric) Breese, Lorna (Jeff) Butler, Kyle (Joanne) Tuttle, Lane Tuttle, Ethan Tuttle, Carley (Brandon) Neilson, Olivia (Sammy) Rattliff, Joel Breninger, Aubrey Breininger and Nick Tuttle; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Linda) Tuttle of Batesville, Indiana and Randy (Penny) Tuttle of Lima, and one sister, Sharon Falk of Lima.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Bob was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Curtis Allen Tuttle and Jordan Spencer Tuttle.

Robert was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and served as a volunteer at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. He retired from GKN Metals as a maintenance engineer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark William officiating. There will be calling hours from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, and one hour ahead of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice or Williams Syndrome Association.

