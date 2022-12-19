The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) has been awarded a $224,400 Brownfield grant to be used toward the cleanup of the former Anthony Wayne School on N. Jefferson St. in Van Wert. The building has been vacant since the school closed in 2012 and has fallen into disrepair. Asbestos is present throughout the buildings and must be remediated prior to redevelopment. Funds from the Brownfield Remediation Program will assist with asbestos remediation. After demolition and cleanup, the county hopes to redevelop the site as a space for the community. In addition, Van Wert Forward has been awarded a $561,000 Brownfield grant for asbestos abatement and the rehabilitation of more than 50 properties in downtown Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent