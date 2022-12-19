Ohio unemployment remains steady

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in November, unchanged from October according to new data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 5,500 over the month, from a revised 5,504,400 in October 2022 to 5,509,900 in November.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 243,000, up from 242,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 14,000 in the past 12 months from 257,000 in November 2021. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased 0.3 percent from 4.5 percent in November 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate for November 2022 was 3.7 percent, unchanged from October and down from 4.2 percent in November 2021.

In November, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.3 percent, down from 61.5 percent the previous month and down from 61.5 percent in November, 2021. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 62.1 percent, down from 62.2 percent in October and up from 61.9 percent in November, 2021.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 5,500 over the month, from a revised 5,504,400 in October to 5,509,900 in November, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).