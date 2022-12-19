VW independent basketball roundup

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Lincolnview 62 Fort Jennings 50

FORT JENNINGS — Austin Bockrath scored a season high 15 points and the Lancers earned their first win of the season, 62-50 over the Musketeers on Saturday.

Reide Jackson and Kohen Cox each scored 13 for Lincolnview, and Cox finished with eight rebounds. Cal Evans had eight points and six rebounds.

The Lancers led 20-16 after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 29-20 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters. Lincolnview finished 18-of-37 from the floor, including 9-of-18 from three point range, and 17-of-24 from the foul line with 27 rebounds and 18 turnovers.

Fort Jennings was 17-of-49 shooting, including 8-of-26 from beyond the three point arc, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line, with 24 rebounds and 17 turnovers. Jarron Swick led all scorers with 23 points.

Fort Jennings (0-6) will travel to Antwerp on Tuesday, and Lincolnview (1-5) will host Kalida on Friday.

Girls basketball

Crestview 46 Kalida 40

CONVOY — At Ray Etzler Gymnasium, Crestview used balanced scoring and solid defense to defeat Kalida 46-40 on Saturday.

Ellie Kline led the Knights with 12 points, including seven in the opening quarter. Macy Kulwicki finished with 10 points, including a pair of treys in the fourth quarter, while Cali Gregory and Kennedy Crider each had nine points. Josie Kulwicki rounded out the scoring with six points, and Laci McCoy had a team leading eight rebounds.

Camille Hovest led Kalida with nine points and nine rebounds.

Crestview led 9-7 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 33-28 entering the fourth quarter. The Knights outshot Kalida by converting 16-of-34 attempts, compared to 11-of-36 by the Wildcats.

The Knights (5-2), winners of five straight, will host Liberty-Benton on Tuesday.

Marion Local 34 Van Wert 30

Marion Local outscored Van Wert 15-8 in the final quarter and the Flyers left with a 34-30 win on Saturday. It was just the second loss of the season by Van Wert (5-2).

The Cougars led 12-4 after the first quarter, 16-11 at halftime and 22-19 after three quarters. Sofi Houg scored six of her game high 19 points in the opening quarter, then added eight more in the second and third quarters combined. The senior guard then put in five points in the fourth quarter, including Van Wert’s only three pointer of the game.

Arae Unrast and Lindsay Koenig each scored 10 points for Marion Local, with nine of Koenig’s points coming in the fourth quarter. Hanna Rose added nine for the Flyers (6-1).

Van Wert will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight.