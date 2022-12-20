Crestview school board holds final meeting of 2023

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer prepares to show an in-house video of the music department. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education was short, sweet and to the point.

The majority and highlight of the meeting was a video presentation of the Crestview music department. The seven minute video was put together by Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer and technology assistant Meghan Lautzenheiser. It featured video and still pictures of rehearsal and elementary and high school Christmas concerts. Kreischer also noted the middle school Christmas concert will be held at 7 p.m. tonight.

Board members graciously accepted a pair of donations: $150 from BSN Sports NW Ohio for the Crestview athletic department, and $350 from the Ladies on a Mission/Convoy United Methodist church for needy students.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf presented the board with a list of proposed dates for meetings in 2023. If approved in January, the majority of regular meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. The August meeting will likely take place on the second Monday, ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and the November meeting date is to be determined. The schedule of meetings also includes three potential work sessions.

“As we work through strategic planning items, we feel like additional work sessions are going to be needed for points of discussion with the board, so I put down three of those and we may need to add more later,” Mollenkopf said.

No personnel items were on the agenda, but board members met in executive session to consider the employment and/or compensation of employees. No action was taken afterward.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11. Current board president John Auld was appointed as President Pro-Tem for the meeting. The annual budget hearing and regular January meeting will follow the organizational meeting.