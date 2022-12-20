Delphos St. John receives state grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — With safety and security at the top of the priority list for the students and staff of Delphos St. John the Evangelist Schools, school administrators recently submitted an Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant. It was recently announced by the Governor’s office that St. John the Evangelist has been awarded $100,000 from the grant to make security improvements.

“We are always on the hunt for ways to improve our schools’ ongoing safety and security for our students and staff, while also evaluating funding opportunities for such projects and necessary changes,” Delphos St. John’s Middle School/High School Principal Adam Lee stated. “In the fall we submitted this grant with a large scope of potential services and building improvements in mind and have been blessed to receive the maximum allotted funding provided from this grant.”

Delphos St. John’s plans to use the awarded funds on a much-needed new K-12 communication/PA system, network security, camera upgrades, the potential rewiring needed for the above, and other projects to ensure our safety and well-being.

“School safety has been a passion of mine for some time,” Lee said. “I am excited to help lead and be a part of the planning for these much-needed changes and to see them come to fruition in the near future. We will continue to keep our parents and community informed as these projects proceed.”

St. John the Evangelist Schools enroll over 600 K-12 students, with over 90 more at the preschool, with the mission of encouraging everyone to learn and live a Christ-centered life, which makes the school a tradition worth keeping.

Additional information about this or other school enrollment related or general questions may call the Advancement Office at 419/692-5371 ext. 4210 or email advancement@delphosstjohns.org.