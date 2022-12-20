Girls hoops: Cougars, Lancers post wins

VW independent sports

Van Wert 57 Delphos St. John’s 32

DELPHOS — Sayler Wise lit up the scoreboard with five treys and Van Wert improved to 6-2 with a 57-32 non-conference win at Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Wise drained a pair of triples in the first quarter then added two more in the second. Her final three pointer came in the fourth quarter. Sofi Houg finished with 15 points, including seven in the opening quarter, while Jordanne Blythe scored a season high 13 points, including six in the third quarter. Kyra Welch added seven points for the Cougars.

Van Wert led 14-7 after the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 41-26 after three quarters.

Abby Kerner led Delphos St. John’s (1-7) with 13 points and Emma Will added 11.

Van Wert will host Coldwater on Thursday, while Delphos St. John’s will host Columbus Grove the same night.

Lincolnview 49 Wayne Trace 44 (OT)

Four quarters wasn’t enough so Lincolnview and Wayne Trace went to overtime, where the Lancers outscored the Raiders 13-8 for a 49-44 win on Monday.

Lincolnview hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final 15 seconds to secure the victory, with Kiera Briese converting two and Emerson Walking splitting a pair. Trailing 48-42 with 5.9 seconds left, Wayne Trace’s Careen Winans was fouled on a three point attempt and converted two of three shots.

Wayne Trace led 10-7 after the first quarter but Lincolnview stormed back for a 19-13 halftime lead. Addysen Stevens scored six of Lincolnview’s second quarter points, while Makayla Jackman added a pair of buckets. Wayne Trace’s lone points of the quarter came on a trey by Harper Myers.

Walker added five points in the third quarter and the Lancers carried a 27-22 lead into the fourth quarter, but Wayne Trace managed to tie the game 36-36 at the end of regulation, with Gracie Shepherd putting in six of her team high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Jackman led Lincolnview with 13 points and Walker and Stevens each added 11.

Wayne Trace (3-5) will travel to Fort Jennings on Wednesday, and the Lancers (6-3) will host Miller City Thursday night.