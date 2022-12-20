Random Thoughts: hardwood, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around girls basketball, a tough stretch, the NBA, All-Star football, bowl games and the Indianapolis Colts.

Girls hoops

It’s been a successful start for girls basketball teams at Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert. The three teams are off to a combined start of 17-7.

Challenging stretch

After a delayed start due to football, Van Wert’s boys basketball team is in the midst of a challenging portion of the schedule.

After a thrilling come from behind win over Wayne Trace, the Cougars will play at Ottoville tonight and at Columbus Grove on Friday, weather permitting. Both places are tough to play.

To some degree, this team is still finding its way but is fun to watch. The fun should increase when they get rolling.

NBA

There’s no right or wrong answer here but I’m wondering – how many of you follow any NBA team on at least a semi-regular basis. Why do you enjoy the NBA or why don’t you follow it? Let me know.

All-Stars

Congratulations to Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker for being named as one of the head coaches in next year’s Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic. Recker will coach Division IV-VII Team South. More information, including rosters, will be released next month.

Wapakoneta’s Travis Moyer has been named head coach of Division I-III Team South, so congratulations to him as well.

Bowl games

Some of the “minor” bowl games played so far have been pretty entertaining. Hopefully that trend continues through the remaining bowl games.

Colts

I saw on Sunday where people were blaming Matt Ryan for the Colts loss to Minnesota the day before.

I say baloney. Obviously a lot of things have to happen for a team to blow a 33-0 halftime lead and lose in overtime. I’m not saying Ryan is blameless but be real – there’s plenty of blame to go around.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com. Until next week, have a Merry Christmas!