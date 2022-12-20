VWPD holds first ever appreciation dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department recently held its first annual appreciation for employees of the VWPD. Employees were recognized for five or more years of service, with Sgt. Kurt Conn and Dispatcher Rick Spoor having 30+ years of service.

A peer chosen award survey was put out prior to the dinner for employees to vote on “Team Player of the Year,” “Dispatcher and Officer of the Year Award,” “Dispatcher and Officer Leadership Award,” “Dispatcher and Officer Character Award,” “Dispatcher and Officer Mentorship Award,” and “The Best Beard Award,” in honor of “No-Shave November.”

Members of the Van Wert Police Department recently gathered for the first annual appreciation dinner. Photos by Bob Barnes

Award winners were as follows:

Team Player of the Year: Officer Elijah Wortman

Officer of the year and Officer Mentorship Award: Officer Brandi Dershem

Officer Leadership Award: Officer Kurt Conn

Officer Character Award: Officer Cory Reindel

Best Beard Award: Officer Shane Stabler

Dispatcher Rick Spoor (pictured below with Chief Doug Weigle) took all the awards for the dispatcher categories.