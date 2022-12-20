VWPD holds first ever appreciation dinner
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Police Department recently held its first annual appreciation for employees of the VWPD. Employees were recognized for five or more years of service, with Sgt. Kurt Conn and Dispatcher Rick Spoor having 30+ years of service.
A peer chosen award survey was put out prior to the dinner for employees to vote on “Team Player of the Year,” “Dispatcher and Officer of the Year Award,” “Dispatcher and Officer Leadership Award,” “Dispatcher and Officer Character Award,” “Dispatcher and Officer Mentorship Award,” and “The Best Beard Award,” in honor of “No-Shave November.”
Award winners were as follows:
Team Player of the Year: Officer Elijah Wortman
Officer of the year and Officer Mentorship Award: Officer Brandi Dershem
Officer Leadership Award: Officer Kurt Conn
Officer Character Award: Officer Cory Reindel
Best Beard Award: Officer Shane Stabler
Dispatcher Rick Spoor (pictured below with Chief Doug Weigle) took all the awards for the dispatcher categories.
