Busy week in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff/submitted information

A number of criminal hearings were held before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this past week.

Sentencings

Dillon Nihiser, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control on two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, fourth degree felonies. He was also ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay court costs.

Steven Shannon, 43, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days each for assault, a first degree misdemeanor; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. All three sentences will run concurrently and he was given credit for 77 days already served.

Jonathon Stegaman, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two days in jail, two years of community control, one year of intensive supervision and 30 days in jail at a later date for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatment, and pay court costs.

Lowery Irby, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to seven days in jail, two years of community control, one year of intensive supervision, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Irby must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatment and pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Charles McCrary, 52, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was given credit for six days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Robert Stegaman, 48, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 90 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor, and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Michael Missler, 33, of Toledo, was sentenced to up to six months at the Worth Center, 30 days in jail or until placement at the Worth Center, three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

John Duer, 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the Worth Center, three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 200 hours of community service and 30 days in jail at a later date for possession of drugs, a third degree felony. In addition, he must not have alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Intervention in lieu of conviction violations

Colby Black, 39, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu of conviction on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compund, a fifth degree felony, and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony, by being found guilty of another crime and substance usage. New bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest, and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 25.

Britney Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by failing to report to the probation department. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. January 9.

Sara Boroff, 40, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by failing to report to probation and a positive drug test. Her intervention in lieu of conviction was extended for one year.

Changes of plea

Joshua McGinnis, 41, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. January 25.

Kendra Keesler, 27, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Chad Young, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to no contest to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 8.

Richard Andrews, 34, of Defiance, changed his plea to guilty to violating a protective order, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 24.

William Crutchfield, 50, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 8.

Arraignment

Eric Seekings, 40, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond along with $25,000 cash bond transferred from Van Wert Municipal Court, was placed on electronic house arrest and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was set for 8 a.m. January 18.

Time waivers

Nathan Kreischer, 31, of Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. January 11.

Christopher Tinsley, 26, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 25.