Donations needed after fire damages Ohio City house

Smoke poured from this W. Koch St. home Tuesday morning. Ohio City and Rockford firefighters were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — A Tuesday morning fire did substantial damage to an Ohio City home and now, help is being sought for people living in the house.

Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department & EMS and the Rockford Fire Department were summoned to 310 W. Koch St. at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke pouring from the residence. Ohio City Fire Chief Brandon Bowen could not be reached for details on the fire and a possible cause.

Van Wert County CERT, along with the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the families affected by the blaze. After meeting with several families it was determined that clothing, and monetary donations are needed.

Case No. 2258

Adult female: 14-16 pants, L-XL shirts, size 7-8 shoes and XL coat

Child female: 9-10 pants, 9-10 shirts, size 2 shoe and youth small/medium coat

Take all clothing to the Salvation Army thrift store at 1116 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert.

To ensure your donation goes directly to the individual affected, please include the Case No. 2258 in the memo.

Anyone with questions should call the Van Wert County EMA office at 419.238.1300.

Van Wert County CERT is a United Way agency.