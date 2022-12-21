Girls hoops: Crestview tops Liberty-Benton

VW independent sports

CONVOY — A 15-5 fourth quarter scoring advantage boosted Crestview to a 45-36 win over Liberty-Benton on Tuesday. It was the first loss of the season by the Eagles (8-1), while Crestview improved to 6-2.

The Knights trailed 31-30 entering the fourth quarter, but Cali Gregory scored nine of her 21 points in the period. She finished with a game high 21 points and 13 rebounds. Laci McCoy added 10 points and six rebounds.

Crestview led 13-6 after the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime. The Knights hit 16-of-41 shots and 9-of-12 free throws, while Liberty-Benton was 16-of-47 and 2-of-4. Crestview won the rebounding battle 26-23.

Lindsay May led Liberty-Benton with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Crestview will return to action Tuesday at Ottawa-Glandorf.