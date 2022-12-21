Local jobless rates below state average

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in Van Wert County fell from 3.4 percent in October to just 2.3 percent in November, according to data released on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The 2.3 percent rate ties the county for fifth lowest in Ohio with Auglaize and Wayne counties. It’s also substantially less than the statewide average of 4.2 percent.

Mercer and Wyandot counties had Ohio’s lowest jobless rate in November, 2.0 percent, while Putnam County was tied with Union County for second lowest, 2.2 percent. Paulding County’s November jobless rate was 2.6 percent, while Allen County was at 3.3 percent.

Monroe County, in southeast Ohio, had the state’s highest unemployment rate in November, 5.2 percent.