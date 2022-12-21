Winter Storm Warning issued by NWS

VW independent staff

If you wanted a white Christmas, it appears you’re going to get your wish and a lot more.

The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday has been changed to a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Thursday, December 22, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24. It’s for all of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County.

The National Weather Service said moderate to heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel with slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills between 20-below to 30-below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.