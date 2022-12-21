YWCA hosting Michaella Johnson event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host a “her story matters” conversation with Van Wert native Michaella Johnson, who was recently crowned Miss University of Mobile. The event will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the YWCA on E. Main St.

Over the next year, Johnson will use her platform to talk about the beauty of interracial relationships and fighting prejudice with kindness. The public is invited to join the YWCA and Michaella for this event.

The YWCA is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.