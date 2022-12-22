B. Gene Counterman

B. Gene Counterman passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He had been a resident at Hearth and Home of Van Wert since February.

Gene Counterman

Gene was born on December 9, 1935, in Chattanooga, Ohio to Vernon D. Counterman and Laura Ann (Wolfe) Counterman, who both preceded him in death.

Gene’s children are Bruce (Jari) of Portland, Indiana, Gary (Lisa) Counterman of Convoy, and Kathy (Gary) Gross of Celina. He has eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Gene’s only surviving sibling is Mary Hull of Celina.

He grew up in Chattanooga and graduated from Rockford High School, Class of 1954. Gene served his country in the army in Korea and was the youngest child of seven. He worked and retired from Chrysler Corporation in Van Wert with 30 years of service.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leroy Counterman, Edwin D. Counterman and Glenn Counterman, and one sister, Marie Schnarre.

All services at this time will be private.

Preferred memorials are to Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.