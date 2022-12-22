Breaking: Van Wert Health joining forces with OhioHealth

Van Wert Health officials have announced the hospital is joining the OhioHealth system. A vote by both boards of directors occurred in mid-December. A welcome celebration will be held in early 2023. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Health and OhioHealth announced today that the board of directors of both organizations have voted to enter into a membership agreement that will make Van Wert Health a full member of the OhioHealth system.

Van Wert Health will become OhioHealth’s 14th full member hospital, a milestone that will be celebrated with a welcoming ceremony in early 2023. The event also marks the beginning of an integration period that is expected to continue throughout the coming year.

The affirmative vote by both boards occurred on December 14.

“OhioHealth is the best partner to deepen our commitment to patient safety, quality, and patient experience. We approached our discussions with them very purposefully, and we ultimately selected OhioHealth because they provide the greatest long-term financial stability along with their unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare locally,” said Tom Turnwald, Chairman of the Van Wert Health Board of Trustees.

“We are excited to parter with one of the best health systems in the nation,” said Director of Marketing, Communications, & Community Relations Ellen Rager. “Van Wert Health will continue to operate under the directon of the Board of Trustees and senior leadership until the transaction closes in late February. Transition planning will occur in the coming weeks.”

“OhioHealth and Van Wert Health share a vision to keep high quality, affordable and accessible healthcare in Van Wert County,” said John McWhorter, senior vice president and chief operating officer, OhioHealth. “Being part of the OhioHealth family ensures that Van Wert Health will continue to thrive thanks to the resources, scale and benefits inherent in a large, quality-driven health system like OhioHealth.”

The membership agreement will bring the 34-bed Van Wert Hospital, its physicians, associates and four outpatient centers and physician practices under the OhioHealth umbrella.

“At our core, we are here to care for the people in our communities,” said Jon Bagley, interim president and CEO, Van Wert Health. “Healthcare is broader than just what happens within the walls of a single facility. This affiliation provides the organizational scale and leadership talent needed to deliver exceptional patient care and to strengthen local access to services.

“Van Wert Health is a natural fit for OhioHealth as we share similar culture and values,” said Bruce Hagen, president, OhioHealth region. “We’re also impressed by their modern facilities, strong team of providers and associates and their unwavering commitment to providing quality care. We are very excited to welcome Van Wert into the OhioHealth family and for the opportunity to serve the Van Wert community.”

On December 14, the OhioHealth board of directors also voted to welcome Guernsey Health Systems into the OhioHealth family, which includes Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, OhioHealth’s 13th hospital. Southeastern Med, located in Cambridge, Ohio, has been renamed OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center as part of the membership agreement. A welcome celebration for Guernsey Health has been scheduled for January 11, 2023.

About Van Wert Health

For more than a century Van Wert Health has been caring for patients throughout the northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana regions. A devoted team of nearly 500 nationally-regarded physicians, clinicians, nurses, and staff provide exceptional, high-quality care to patients at five locations – all with a unified goal of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve.

In 2019 and 2022, Van Wert Health Hospital was named one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Serving its communities since 1891, it is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 14 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home-health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” 15 times since 2007.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center and Van Wert Health.