Dea Marie Johnson, 76, of Van Wert died at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Van Wert Manor after enduring 12 years of early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born on August 26, 1946, in Van Wert the daughter of late Marlin H. Thomas and W. Jeanne (Wortman) Thomas of Van Wert. She married Jerry Lee Johnson August 13, 1967, and he passed away on February 17, 2010.

Family survivors include her son, Timothy Lee (Mindy) Johnson of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Jennifer Marie (Jeff) Adams of Van Wert; three granddaughters, Maria Zenk-Johnson and Margaret Zenk-Johnson of Fort Wayne, and Kaylyn Marie Gerold of Van Wert; two brothers, James P. (Roberta) Thomas of North Carolina and Jeffrey L. (Cathy) Thomas of Convoy; and a sister, Cynthia L. Thomas of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael W. Thomas.

Dea was a 1964 graduate of Crestview High School and received her Registered Nursing degree in 1967 from Parkview Methodist School of Nursing. Dea worked for the late Harold C. Smith, M.D., at his family practice until he retired in 1993. Dea continued to provide nursing care at Convoy Care Center, Shane Hill Nursing Home and Vancrest of Van Wert until her retirement.

Dea was a longtime member of Calvary Evangelical Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and performing in Easter and Christmas programs. Dea’s love of the Lord was always evident in her pure joy and animated expressions while singing. Dea was an angel on earth, always so genuine and kind to others. She had such a sweet demeanor and was always able to look on the bright side, even after her devastating diagnosis.

Dea enjoyed spending time with family, reading her Bible, listening to music, gardening and spoiling her granddaughters. Dea will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known her. She truly was and now is an angel.

A private family service will be held and interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Ries Memorial Fund, Calvary Missions, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.