Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder

Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder, 102, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, during a brief inpatient residence at Hospice of Dayton. The last 26 years she had lived in her hometown of Van Wert and had just recently moved with her daughter to Centerville, a south suburb of Dayton.

She was born November 7, 1920, in a 100-year-old farm house on Kreischer Road, Pleasant Township in rural Van Wert, the daughter Otto Wermer and Viola May Balyeat Wermer, who both preceded her in death. She married Van Wert native, Eldon (Sam) Snyder in May of 1941 and he preceded her in death May of 1999.

Surviving are two daughters, Carmen (Jim) Houser of Russells Point, Ohio and Rita of Centerville.

A son, Ronald Snyder, passed away January, 2020. Other family members who proceeded her in death are a sister, Cecile, who died in adolescence and two brothers, Alfred (Helen) Wermer of Montpelier, Ohio and Byron, known as Barney, (Carma) Wermer of Convoy.

Betty was a 1938 graduate of Van Wert High School. As an adolescent, she and her siblings attended a one room school house next to the Van Wert old Tile Factory, walking the mile there in the snow, rain or sleet.

Most of her life she was a homemaker and artist, though in the late 1960s and early 1970s, she worked in the sewing room at Airstream travel trailers, of Jackson Center.

She was a gifted artist using acrylics in watercolor technique and when living several decades in Knott County, Kentucky, she displayed and sold her art at numerous one person regional invitational shows. During this period Betty was recognized by a show and reception invitation by Kentucky Governor Brown and First Lady Phyllis George Brown, as one of Kentucky’s notable artists.

Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Van Wert and a former member of Hindman United Methodist Church, Hindman, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held later in the year in Van Wert.

Routsong Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kettering, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.

Anyone wishing to share a fond memory or online condolences may do so at www.routsong.com.