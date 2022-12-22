Estella A. (Stubbs) Gilroy

Estella A. (Stubbs) Gilroy, 95, of Van Wert passed away at 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on February 6, 1927, in Harrod to Russell C. and Marjorie (Heffner) Stubbs, who both preceded her in death. She married Everet H. Gilroy August 29, 1945, and he preceded her in death. Together, they shared over 48 years of marriage.

Estella A. Gilroy

Estella was a 1945 graduate of Auglaize Rural High School.

She retired from Aeroquip, in Van Wert after 20 years of service. She had also worked in the canteen at the Lima Tank Plant during World War II, Montgomery Ward in Van Wert, was a meat cutter at Pangles in Lima and had owned and operated Wayne Pharmacy in Waynesfield and Hawkey Pharmacy in Ottawa with her husband, Everet.

Estella attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Waynesfield Baptist Church, baking, cooking homemade meals and traveling on many YWCA trips. Most importantly, Estella’s family meant so much to her. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary E. (Gilroy) Murray of Delphos; grandchildren, Michele (Gary) Breese of Rockford, Bryon Glass of Van Wert and Christina (Jay) Young of Delphos; great-grandchildren, Isaac (Regan) Young of Venedocia, Jordan Young of Middle Point, Macey Glass of South Carolina and Rachel Breese of Rockford; great-great grandchildren, Waylon and Rhett Young of Venedocia; a sister, Becky (Tedd) Schrolucke of Westminster, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Estella was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth Ann (Dennis) Glass; a son-in-law, Vernon Murray; four brothers and sisters-in-law George (Joan) Stubbs, Robert (Madge) Stubbs, Paul (Ann) Stubbs, Russell C. (Shirley) Stubbs Jr., and two great-grandchildren, Matthew R. Glass and Margery E. Glass.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Ben Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice of Van Wert or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To share in Estella’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.