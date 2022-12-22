Food drive…

Employees of Alexander & Bebout, Inc. and Kitchens, Inc. recently held their 15th annual food drive in conjunction with their company Christmas Party at the Elks Club in Van Wert. The employees collected 475 food items during the drive, with Thomas Wells being the biggest doner with 360 of those items. In addition to the food, a monetary donation totaling $200 was also raised. All donations will go to the United Methodist Cooperative Ministries Food Bank. Pictured from left to right are Sara Zura, Wendy Cotterman, Ann Ream, Denny Salway, Shae Wortman, Kristen Lange, Charlie Salway and Shawn Hovlid. Photo submitted