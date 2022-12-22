Lincolnview to offer free breakfast, lauds Bowersock

Lincolnview Local Schools Treasurer Troy Bowersock was at his final meeting Wednesday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

When classes resume in January in the Lincolnview Local Schools, students will be able to enjoy a free daily breakfast at school.

During Wednesday’s monthly board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the idea came from Food Services Coordinator Debbie Miller and will be tried as a pilot program for the remainder of the school year.

“The food service department is in a good financial state and she sent a letter home to every student today so if you have children in the district, you received that,” Snyder said. “We’ll see how it works out.”

Snyder added the free breakfast pilot program will be open to students in all grades, regardless of financial eligibility.

Snyder also noted he’s looking into adding lights at the track and soccer complex. The initial estimate is $200,000 and half would be covered by money from the Earl and Doris Gerdeman trust, with the remainder to be covered by the district. Snyder said he would like to gather other estimates, a move agreed on by the board.

He also noted the district is in need of substitute teachers, aides and bus drivers.

During his final report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said delivery of three new buses has been delayed from this month to January or February. After more than 27 years, Bowersock is leaving to become treasurer of the Van Wert City Schools.

Snyder and board members offered praise and presented him a small gift.

“Many teachers, support staff, principals, superintendents and board members have come and gone but you’ve always been the rock of our district and you’re very well respected,” Snyder said. “His incredible skill set, hard working mentality and leadership has been outstanding for 27 years. The district is losing a great professional, a very proud alumnus and a very good friend.”

“I don’t like speeches or fanfare but I just want to thank everybody for the opportunity that you’ve given me for the past 27 and a half years to serve as the district’s treasurer,” Bowersock said. “It’s been my pleasure.”

Sherry Shaffer will fill in as interim treasurer until the board finds a replacement. She previously served as treasurer at Parkway and Coldwater.

Lincolnview Middle School/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall told the board final exams have been given and he congratulated Logan Taylor for winning the seventh grade spelling bee. Elementary Principal Nita Meyer noted Scarlett Clement was the fifth grade spelling bee champion while Carter Dunlap took top honors at the sixth grade level.

In personnel matters, the board approved supplemental contracts for Chad Kraner, play director, and Stacie Korte, play co-assistant director, and personal service contracts for Kim Pollock, play co-assistant director, Mary Ann Falk, play tech director, and Josh England, play sets.

Board members also approved Matt Langdon, Ben Cowan, Kendra Heffelfinger and Jeff Jacomet as unpaid volunteer assistant coaches for the Lincolnview Indoor Track Club.

In other business, the board appointed Lori Snyder as president pro-tem at the January organizational meeting, reappointed Michelle Gorman to a three-year term as the board’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education, and approved a severance payment to outgoing treasurer Troy Bowersock.

Board members renewed several memberships, including Willow Bend Country Club ($250); the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce ($347); the Ohio School Boards Association ($4,402), and the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund ($250).

The board accepted $350 in donations from the Convoy United Methodist Church “Ladies on a Mission” for needy students.

The annual organizational and regular January meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.