Local mink farm ending operations

VW independent staff

A Van Wert County mink farm that made national headlines in November is now shutting down for good.

Lion Farms USA on Hoaglin Road in Van Wert is ceasing operations and is selling the property. Employees were notified earlier this week that today (Friday, December 23) would be their last day.

Thousands of mink were purposely released from the farm last month. Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach initially said the suspect or suspects destroyed fencing, which allowed between 25,000-40,000 mink to escape.

The group Animal Liberation Front (ALF) is suspected but no arrests have been made yet. The entire incident remains under investigation.