ODOT crews prepping for winter storm

VW independent staff/submitted information

A winter storm is looming, looking to disrupt travel for the Christmas holiday.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews in District 1 and District 2, which includes 16 counties throughout northwest Ohio, have been preparing by checking trucks and all equipment, and organizing full-time, auxiliary, and seasonal employees to prepare them to begin 12-hour shifts when needed.

ODOT plows should be busy clearing the way from the first storm of the new winter season. VW independent file photo

Based on predictions by meteorology partners, ODOT is preparing its plow operators for the following:

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Falling temperatures will bring a fast changeover to all snow.

Friday and Friday night, snow accumulations of 2-4 inches are expected with high winds causing widespread blowing and drifting and possible blizzard conditions.

Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous throughout Friday.

Saturday, gusty winds, dangerous cold and blowing snow continue.

Christmas day Sunday, it’s expected to remain cold and breezy.

“This storm will be challenging as our ability to pretreat highways with brine (salt and water mixture) will be limited because the rain will wash it away,” said Rod Nuveman, ODOT District 1 highway management administrator. “We will monitor pavement temperatures and apply material as temperatures drop and the changeover to snow begins.”

“Our trucks will be out at all times through the storm,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director. “We ask motorists to use caution if travel is necessary, and to be respectful of our plow operators. Our goal is to keep roads passable for emergency vehicles, but we don’t expect highways to be completely clear until the winds have diminished.”

Motorists are reminded to be aware that ODOT trucks travel at slower speeds and to give them plenty of space to work. Last winter, ODOT plow trucks statewide were struck 62 times. Three strikes have occurred already this year.

Motorists who must travel can check OHGO.com for current conditions. In addition, check ODOT’s Facebook and Twitter accounts throughout the storm for regular updates on the progress of plow crews.

ODOT District 1 and 2 includes the 16 northwest Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood.