Girls hoops: Van Wert, Lincolnview fall

VW independent sports

Coldwater 47 Van Wert 35

Coldwater had three players finish in double figures and the Cavaliers defeated Van Wert 47-35 on Thursday.

Riley Rismiller led all scorers with 15, Becca Wenning had 12 and Jenna Leugers had 11. Van Wert was led by Sofi Houg, who finished with 10 points and Kyra Welch, who had nine.

Coldwater (5-3) led 15-6 after one quarter, with Wenning and Rismiller accounting for 13 points. The Cavaliers had a 31-14 halftime lead and a 39-25 advantage after three quarters.

Van Wert (6-3) will host Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

Miller City 54 Lincolnview 35

Visiting Miller City steadily pulled away from Lincolnview 54-35 on Thursday.

The Wildcats led 16-10 at the end of the opening period and 35-21 at halftime. Jordan Schnipke scored eight of her 15 points in the second quarter. The lead expanded to 42-24 after three quarters.

Makayla Jackman led Lincolnview with 11 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Carsyn Looser had nine points.

Lincolnview (6-4) will host Van Wert in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader at 6 p.m. Thursday.