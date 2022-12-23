Winter storm brings area, much of Ohio to a grinding halt

Due to blowing snow and absolutely frigid conditions, downtown Van Wert was largely void of traffic late Friday afternoon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor the winter storm that is impacting Ohio. As this remains a dangerous weather system, the Ohio EMA, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are working together to provide status updates throughout the weekend to heighten awareness of critical issues.

“ODOT, the Ohio Turnpike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency have been working non-stop since the winter storm began to clear the roads and assist motorists,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Thanks to all who have heeded the warnings about the extreme weather and have stayed home. Please continue to monitor the weather, the snow emergency levels in your county and the road conditions before considering going. We want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.”

Status

The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, and freezing temperatures. Multiple temperature (wind chill) readings of up to -38 Fahrenheit have been recorded north of U.S. 30. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour were also recorded on Friday, including one near Lima. White-out conditions were reported across the state.

Impacts

Statewide Power outages continue. Estimated times of restoration (ETR) vary statewide.

Strong winds caused power outages, fallen tree limbs, and minor structural damage.

Wind gusts: 56 miles per hour in Venedocia, 50 miles per hour at Van Wert County EMA.

Wind Chill

-37F at Findlay in Hancock County

-37F at Sandusky County Regional Airport

-38F at Ashland in Ashland County

-37F at Brunswick, Medina County

Transportation

Multiple counties declared snow emergencies up to and including Level 3.

Multiple vehicle accidents and at least four fatalities were reported throughout Ohio, in addition to local traffic impacts.

In Van Wert County alone, several semi-trucks jackknifed from the road and a number of cars went off roads.

Air travel is being affected.

Ohio EMA regional staff continue to report traffic incidents in their areas of operation.

Limiting Factors

Strong wind delaying restoration process of power outages.

Several interstates and roadways experiencing lane closures due to disabled vehicles and vehicle accidents.

Very cold temperatures are impacting the ability of road salt to be effective.

Ohio Emergency Management Agency/State Emergency Operations Center Actions

The State EOC will be at Assessment & Monitoring for the duration of this event.

The Ohio EMA Watch Office continues to monitor the state of power outages and ETR’s, currently utility companies are working around the clock responding to outage statewide.

County EMAs are encouraged to share any county level coordination efforts and/or support needs in addition to any impacts related to the incident.

State partners are encouraged to carry out any necessary intra-emergency support function planning and discussions, in addition to reviewing roles in the Emergency Operations Plan.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to utilize all available resources to assist motorists on Ohio’s roadways.

